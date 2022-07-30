There's a new Sonic mobile game in the works

(Pocket-lint) - It looks like there's another Sonic game in the works, although it isn't one that Sega was intending to get out into the public domain quite yet.

A job advert from UK studio Hardlight has been posted on the jobs board at industry site GamesIndustry.biz, and hasn't been taken down, suggesting that it wasn't a mistake.

It's looking for a Lead Artist on a "New Sonic Game", someone to lead the team's art direction on a "new, exciting, and ambitious narrative driven platform game".

Later in the advert it's confirmed that the game is coming to mobile, but that Hardlight wants to aim for console levels of quality and fidelity, an unsurprising aspiration.

This partnership is hardly a huge surprise, though - Hardlight has worked on mobile Sonic games multiple times before, including the Sonic Dash games and Sonic Racing, so it knows the property very well.

This game sounds like it's going to be a classic platformer, although it's likely to be at a really early stage, so don't place any bets on how it'll look when we eventually get a reveal for it.

In the meantime, we can look forward to Sonic Frontiers, the next mainline Sonic game that comes out later this year.

Best Xbox One games 2022: Top titles that every Xbox One S and X owner should play By Max Freeman-Mills · 5 July 2022 If you're looking for something to play on your Xbox One S or Xbox One X you've come to the right place. Here are the best games around for Xbox One.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.