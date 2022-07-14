Sega Genesis Mini 2 to launch in US in October

(Pocket-lint) - Sega has announced that the Sega Genesis Mini 2 will launch in North America on 27 October, in line with the already-annouced release date for the mini console in Japan.

The news means that we're only waiting on information about its European release, which will likely come under the name Mega Drive Mini 2, in line with Sega's original naming conventions.

SEGA Genesis Mini 2 blasts its way to North America on October 27th!



SEGA Genesis Mini 2 boasts even more power!

Over 50 classic games, previously unreleased on the Genesis Mini!

AND includes SEGA CD titles!

The new version of the console is based on the second model that Sega released, and is more compact, while bringing some upgrades for retro gamers. This includes Sega CD games for the first time, as well as an expanded library of more than 50 games in total.

The Amazon page for the new console is actually live now, so you can put a pre-order in if you know you're keen to pick up another retro mini console for your collection.

We don't yet know the full list of games being included on the console, but a portion have been revealed, which you can review below:

Sonic CD

Shining Force

Silpheed

Mansion of Hidden Souls

Night Striker

The Ninja Warriors

After Burner 2

Outrun

OutRunners

Virtua Racing

Super Hang On

Sonic 3D Blast

Shining in the Darkness

Vectorman 2

The Ooze

Bonanza Bros

Alien Soldier

Rainbow Islands Extra

Splatterhouse 2

Rolling Thunder 2

Lightening Force

Fantasy Zone

Star Mobile

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.