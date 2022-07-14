Sega Genesis Mini 2 to launch in US in October

(Pocket-lint) - Sega has announced that the Sega Genesis Mini 2 will launch in North America on 27 October, in line with the already-annouced release date for the mini console in Japan.
The news means that we're only waiting on information about its European release, which will likely come under the name Mega Drive Mini 2, in line with Sega's original naming conventions.
SEGA Genesis Mini 2 blasts its way to North America on October 27th!— SEGA (@SEGA) July 13, 2022
SEGA Genesis Mini 2 boasts even more power!
Over 50 classic games, previously unreleased on the Genesis Mini!
AND includes SEGA CD titles!#SEGA #GenesisMini2 pic.twitter.com/IRZubeEy9i
The new version of the console is based on the second model that Sega released, and is more compact, while bringing some upgrades for retro gamers. This includes Sega CD games for the first time, as well as an expanded library of more than 50 games in total.
The Amazon page for the new console is actually live now, so you can put a pre-order in if you know you're keen to pick up another retro mini console for your collection.
We don't yet know the full list of games being included on the console, but a portion have been revealed, which you can review below:
- Sonic CD
- Shining Force
- Silpheed
- Mansion of Hidden Souls
- Night Striker
- The Ninja Warriors
- After Burner 2
- Outrun
- OutRunners
- Virtua Racing
- Super Hang On
- Sonic 3D Blast
- Shining in the Darkness
- Vectorman 2
- The Ooze
- Bonanza Bros
- Alien Soldier
- Rainbow Islands Extra
- Splatterhouse 2
- Rolling Thunder 2
- Lightening Force
- Fantasy Zone
- Star Mobile