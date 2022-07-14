Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Sega game news

Sega Genesis Mini 2 to launch in US in October

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Sega Sega Genesis Mini 2 to launch in US in October
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Sega has announced that the Sega Genesis Mini 2 will launch in North America on 27 October, in line with the already-annouced release date for the mini console in Japan.

The news means that we're only waiting on information about its European release, which will likely come under the name Mega Drive Mini 2, in line with Sega's original naming conventions.

The new version of the console is based on the second model that Sega released, and is more compact, while bringing some upgrades for retro gamers. This includes Sega CD games for the first time, as well as an expanded library of more than 50 games in total.

The Amazon page for the new console is actually live now, so you can put a pre-order in if you know you're keen to pick up another retro mini console for your collection.

squirrel_widget_12853953

We don't yet know the full list of games being included on the console, but a portion have been revealed, which you can review below:

Best Xbox One games 2022: Top titles that every Xbox One S and X owner should play
Best Xbox One games 2022: Top titles that every Xbox One S and X owner should play By Max Freeman-Mills · · Updated

If you're looking for something to play on your Xbox One S or Xbox One X you've come to the right place. Here are the best games around for Xbox One.

  • Sonic CD
  • Shining Force
  • Silpheed
  • Mansion of Hidden Souls
  • Night Striker
  • The Ninja Warriors
  • After Burner 2
  • Outrun
  • OutRunners
  • Virtua Racing
  • Super Hang On
  • Sonic 3D Blast
  • Shining in the Darkness
  • Vectorman 2
  • The Ooze
  • Bonanza Bros
  • Alien Soldier
  • Rainbow Islands Extra
  • Splatterhouse 2
  • Rolling Thunder 2
  • Lightening Force
  • Fantasy Zone
  • Star Mobile
Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.