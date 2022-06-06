(Pocket-lint) - Sega is following up its successful Mega Drive Mini / Genesis Mini console with a literal sequel. It has announced a Mega Drive Mini 2 with an all-new lineup of games.

Although some expected a Dreamcast Mini instead, the Japanese gaming giant has opted to make a new machine that includes some Mega Drive games missing from the first retro release, plus several Mega CD games that fans had asked for.

Here's everything we know about the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis Mini 2 so far.

Announced in Japan during an online presentation in June 2022, the Mega Drive Mini 2 is a follow-up to Sega's first foray into the "mini" retro console field.

Its design replicates the second-generation Mega Drive / Genesis console introduced in 1993 (while the first Mega Drive Mini was a miniature version of the first-gen console). It measures 120.8 x 32.2 x 116.5mm.

Like its predecessor, the new model will sport an HDMI port (720p and linear PCM audio) and USB for power, but while the first release came with two wired controllers, the Mega Drive Mini 2 will include a single six-button "Fighting Pad 6B". If you do own the original Mega Drive MIni, the previous controllers will work with the second-gen machine too.

The mini console will include 50 first- and third-party Mega Drive and Mega CD games, which you can find out more about below.

All games are installed and run internally (you cannot legitimately add your own ROMs). However, collectors will be able to add a "Megadora Tower Mini 2" decoration kit that replicates the look of the Mega Drive Mini 2 and second-gen Mega CD. You even get a dummy Virtua Racing cartridge and Sonic CD to finish the aesthetic.

The Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 will release in Japan first but there are rumoured plans to subsequently make it available worldwide too (likely as the Genesis Mini 2 in North America).

It will be available from 27 October 2022.

Only Japanese pricing details have been released so far.

It will cost 10,978 yen including tax, which is around £67 / $84 at the current exchange rate.

The Mega Drive Mini 2 will be available from the Sega Store in Japan. We're yet to hear about order details for the UK, US or other regions.

Am additional Fighting Pad 6B controller costs 2,750 yen (£16).

There will be 50 Mega Drive / Genesis and Mega CD games in total on the new console. Here are the titles announced so far (for the Japanese edition):

Bonanza Bros

Fantasy Zone

Magical Taruruto

Shining in the Darkness

Thunder Force IV

Virtua Racing

Mansion of the Hidden Souls

Popful Mail

Shining Force CD

Silpheed

Sonic CD

Note that Fantasy Zone is an entirely new, previously unreleased port for Mega Drive.

Sadly, although there was plenty of speculation prior to the announcement of Sega's latest mini console, it doesn't look like there will be a Dreamcast Mini nor Saturn Mini anytime soon (if ever).

The company's producer for its classic hardware, Yosuke Okunari, told Famitsu that while it explored the possibility for either, producing parts turned out to be "expensive".

"The development of new boards has been stagnant due to the Coronavirus and, of course, it would be a fairly expensive product in terms of cost," he said.

