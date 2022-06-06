(Pocket-lint) - Sonic's next big adventure is on the way, with a fully 3D title announced in the form of Sonic Frontiers, promising an expansive and beautiful open world to explore.

It looks like a departure for the series and could have some really interesting gameplay twists to offer - read on to find out all the key details about the game.

Sega announced Sonic Frontiers right at the end of 2021, with a reveal trailer that you can watch below.

It showcases what looks like a new world for Sonic to explore at a slightly different pace to his previous games, and that was fleshed out significantly by gameplay reveals exclusive to IGN in June 2022. In the first, below, you can see Sonic traversing the world.

Why Nvidia's DLSS tech is perfect for higher performance and efficiency By Pocket-lint International Promotion · 6 June 2022

A subsequent showcase has also shown off the game's combat system, and how Sonic can beat the enemies dotted around the world as he encounters them.

We don't know exactly when Sonic Frontiers will come out, but Sega has slapped a Holiday 2022 label on it, so it should be available around the end of this year.

Since the reveal of the gameplay footage that you can find above this has actually been greeted with some surprise by fans that hope the game is more polished than it currently looks, but for now it's the only official information we have about its release.

The story of Sonic Frontiers is still a little mysterious, but we can see from the trailers and gameplay that Sonic will be exploring a new world - although how he got there is anyone's guess.

We know that the lands he's moving through are called the Starfall Islands thanks to the game's official website, and they appear to contain the ruins of an older civilisation.

Given the gentle soundtrack and huge open areas, the game looks like it's taking inspiration from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, although whether that game's tone fits with Sonic's high-octane speed remains to be seen.

What we don't know is why that civilisation might have left behind miles of grind-rails and speed boosts, let alone the gold rings Sonic so famously covets. We might find out about that side of things, as well as more about the odd metallic adversaries Sonic is taking on, in subsequent trailers and showcases.

Either way, the headline is that this is another 3D Sonic game, a format that has had some ups and a lot of downs for Sega's mascot, and with an open world to go with it the game actually represents a bit of a gamble given the success of 2D throwbacks like Sonic Mania.

PC Gaming now has a dedicated hub page!

PC Gaming Week in association with Nvidia GeForce RTX may have come to an end, but you can still find all of that great content as well as all future PC gaming news, reviews, features and more on our dedicated hub page.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.