Are we about to get a Sega Dreamcast Mini console?

(Pocket-lint) - Sega could be about to announce another reimagined classic games console in its Mini range. And this time it could be the much-rumoured, much-requested Sega Dreamcast Mini.

A Dreamcast Mini has been speculated on for the last couple of years, but we haven't heard a peep from Sega itself in that time.

But in the last few days, the official Sega Japan Twitter account has teased a "new project" to be announced on 3 June 2022.

There will be a live presentation streamed on Sega Japanese YouTube channel at 8pm local time (midday BST).

What points to it being a retro project is that Yosuke Okunari will be making an appearance. He's the creative producer behind Sega's retro gaming strategy, including games curation side of the Mega Drive Mini.

He will appear with Sega executive Hiroyuki Miyazaki, who also originally announced the Mega Drive Mini.

Okunari has even hinted previously that the next Mini console could be a Dreamcast: "When we do the next one, I feel like the project scope will be much bigger as we gaze upon the world. I think... we may go with a concept close to the Mega Drive Mini. If I have to say some names, it could be an SG-1000 Mini or a Dreamcast Mini," he said in 2020.

The producer even explained why it has taken this long: "We won’t be able to release it at this time next year or two years after the Mega Drive Mini. We can’t make it that quickly."

We'll bring you more as and when we hear additional information.

