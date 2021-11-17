Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Alien: Isolation coming to iOS and Android 16 December, all DLC included

(Pocket-lint) - Sega and Feral Interactive will be releasing much-loved console and PC classic Alien: Isolation on mobile in December.

The survival horror title was awarded Game of the Year during the Pocket-lint Awards 2014 and it still holds up well today.

Now it's hitting iOS and Android, with all downloadable content included, such as the Last Survivor and Crew Expendable expansion packs.

Feral Interactive has handled the mobile port, having very capably brought other big games franchises to iOS and Android in recent times. Its Company of Heroes and XCOM 2 converstions are particular highlights.

Alien: Isolation charges you with taking control of Amanda Ripley, the daughter of Ellen, who must find out what happened to the inhabitants of space station Sevastopol. And, we don't need to issue a spoiler alert to tell you it involves an eponymous alien.

However, there's so much to it besides, and we ave to say that it's one of the most tense games we've played in the last decade. We even got to play a demo on an Oculus Rift that left us gasping for air - no, really.

The iOS version is now available to pre-order here. You will also soon be able to register your interest for the Android version too.

It will be released on 16 December 2021 priced at $14.99 / €14.99 / £12.99.

