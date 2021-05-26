(Pocket-lint) - Can you believe it? Sonic the Hedgehog, everyone's favourite (and only) blue hedgehog is going to be 30. The big 3-0 is just around the corner.

To celebrate, Sega is putting on a 30th Anniversary livestream event. So when and how can you watch it and, perhaps more importantly, what can you expect from Sonic in the near future as a result?

The livestream will take place on 27 May. Here are local times for international audiences:

09:00 PT (West Coast USA)

12:00 ET (East Coast USA)

17:00 BST (United Kingdom)

18:00 CEST (Western Europe)

01:00 JST (Japan - on 28th May)

A simple Tweet from the official Sonic the Hedgehog account gives two links for watching the event.

Top Nintendo Switch games 2021: Best Switch games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson · 26 May 2021

Did someone say news?



Tune in at 9am PT on 5/27 for a first look at some of the projects, partnerships, and events for our #Sonic30th celebration! pic.twitter.com/rd4RpyVWFj — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) May 25, 2021

Your choice is via YouTube or via Twitch.

Whichever stream you select, both will be showing "a first look at some of [the] upcoming projects, partnerships, and events to celebrate Sonic's 30th birthday!".

So what exactly does that mean? Well, rumour has it that Sega will be announcing the next major Sonic the Hedgehog game.

In addition we know that the second Sonic movie is in production, due to appear at cinemas in April 2022.

And, of course, there's a huge back-catalogue of Sonic titles that, we suspect, will be packaged into an ultimate collection - so you can relive the top moments of those last 30 years.

Be sure to tune in to find out what goodies await us all over the coming year and beyond.

Writing by Mike Lowe.