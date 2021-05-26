Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary event: How to watch and what to expect

(Pocket-lint) - Can you believe it? Sonic the Hedgehog, everyone's favourite (and only) blue hedgehog is going to be 30. The big 3-0 is just around the corner.

To celebrate, Sega is putting on a 30th Anniversary livestream event. So when and how can you watch it and, perhaps more importantly, what can you expect from Sonic in the near future as a result?

When is the Sonic 30th Anniversary event?

The livestream will take place on 27 May. Here are local times for international audiences:

  • 09:00 PT (West Coast USA)
  • 12:00 ET (East Coast USA)
  • 17:00 BST (United Kingdom)
  • 18:00 CEST (Western Europe)
  • 01:00 JST (Japan - on 28th May)

How can I stream the Sonic the Hedgehog event?

A simple Tweet from the official Sonic the Hedgehog account gives two links for watching the event.

Your choice is via YouTube or via Twitch.

What to expect from the 30th Anniversary Sonic event?

Whichever stream you select, both will be showing "a first look at some of [the] upcoming projects, partnerships, and events to celebrate Sonic's 30th birthday!".

So what exactly does that mean? Well, rumour has it that Sega will be announcing the next major Sonic the Hedgehog game.

In addition we know that the second Sonic movie is in production, due to appear at cinemas in April 2022.

And, of course, there's a huge back-catalogue of Sonic titles that, we suspect, will be packaged into an ultimate collection - so you can relive the top moments of those last 30 years.

Be sure to tune in to find out what goodies await us all over the coming year and beyond.

Writing by Mike Lowe.
