Sega Astro City Mini retro console available in the West, but only in limited numbers

(Pocket-lint) - It's not really news to anyone that mini consoles have been all the rage in the last few years - most of the big historic names like Nintendo and Sony have been finding great success with retro miniature versions of their old consoles.

Sega's been no different, but its latest release looks on the surface like probably its most niche so far, the Astro City Mini arcade cabinet, which got a release in Japan at the tail-end of 2020. 

Now the console looks like it'll be coming to Western gamers too, as Sega partners with Limited Run Games to release a fairly small batch to customers in the US, or anyone willing to import it. 

The mini consoles drop later this week on Friday March 26, so you'd be smart to bookmark the listing and set yourself a reminder, as these things can tend to disappear quickly due to collectible value and the power of nostalgia. 

There are going to be 3,500 units in total, according to Limited Run Games, so expect a bit of a bunfight to get hold of one! 

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.

