Sega Dreamcast Mini could be its next retro console release

(Pocket-lint) - Sega could follow up its Mega Drive Mini and the Japan-only Game Gear Micro with a mini retro console version of the Dreamcast.

The late 90s console may have failed to compete with first the original PlayStation and then PS2, and only survived for three years in total, but it is still much-loved by everyone who ever had or played on one.

So, the fact that a mini version is in Sega's thoughts will be very welcomed, no doubt.

Speaking to Japan's Famitsu magazine, Sega's creative producer, Yosuke Okunari, revealed that, not only does the company want to make another miniature machine like the Mega Drive Mini (AKA Genesis Mini in the States), it could well be the Dreamcast's turn. And, that it will more likely be a global release rather than localised.

"For the next Mini, we are considering everything that has been imagined by everyone," he explained.

"When we do the next one, I feel like the project scope will be much bigger as we gaze upon the world. I think... we may go with a concept close to the Mega Drive Mini. If I have to say some names, it could be an SG-1000 Mini or a Dreamcast Mini."

However, don't expect it to hit market this Christmas. Or even next.

"We won’t be able to release it at this time next year or two years after the Mega Drive Mini. We can’t make it that quickly," he added.

One thing's for sure, fans of the Sega Saturn needn't hold their breath.

Writing by Rik Henderson.