(Pocket-lint) - There's a miniature version of Sega's classic arcade cabinet coming 17 December 2020, called Astro City Mini.

Those of us who remember retro games will likely be chomping at the bit to get hold of this little system - but the catch is it's only destined for launch in Japan, at the price of ¥12,800 (£92/€103/$121).

Gematsu reports that the game will come with a total of 36 titles, 23 of which have already been announced. Here's the alphabetical list below:

Alien Syndrome

Alien Storm

Altered Beast

Bonanza Bros

Columns

Columns II: The Voyage Through Time

Cotton

Crack Down

Dark Edge

ESWAT

Fantasy Zone

Golden Axe

Golden Axe: The Revenge of Death Adder

Puyo Puyo

Puzzle & Action: Ichidant-R

Puzzle & Action: Tant-R

Gain Ground

Shadow Dancer

Shinobi

Virtua Fighter

Wonder Boy

Wonder Boy in Monster Land

Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair

But what of the remaining 13 titles? That's still under wraps, with a 3 September announcement date anticipated. There are so many we'd like to see, from Gunstar Heroes to Streets of Rage, Outrun to any of the Sonic titles. There might be licensing issues there, of course, plus Sega Toys hasn't confirmed the Astro City Mini will launch outside of Japan anyway.

Whether we'll ever be anle to handle one of these or not, it's always fun to reminisce. Nostalgia, our old friend.

Writing by Mike Lowe.