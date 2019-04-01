Recent years have seen great success with 'mini' classic console releases - from the NES Classic Mini to SNES Classic Mini from Nintendo - and now it's Sega's turn, with the Mega Drive Mini (or Sega Genesis Mini if you're in the USA).

The miniature version of the classic 80s console - well, 90s console if you're looking at it from a European perspective - will come with two controllers in the box. We do hope their power leads are of ample length - something Nintendo failed to deliver with its Classic Mini consoles!

In addition there's a power cable and HDMI cable to ensure you can plug the 16-bit goodness into your unnecessarily high-res telly with ease.

Pre-loaded onto the Mega Drive Mini will be 40 games, but what are they? To date only 10 have been announced, so here's what Sega has officially revealed:

Sonic The Hedgehog

Ecco the Dolphin

Altered Beast

Gunstar Heroes

Space Harrier II

Shining Force

ToeJam & Earl

Comix Zone

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine

It's great to see some classics like the original Sonic on there, but we do hope the sequel and Sonic & Knuckles will also make its way onto the console. Other high-profile wants for us would include Revenge of Shinobi, Kid Chameleon and Road Rash, among others. We'll bring more info as and when the full list of titles are known.

There's not too long to wait for the Mega Drive Mini's release: it's due to hit European stores 19 September 2019, priced £69.99. If you're in North America - where the console is naturally callsed the Genesis Mini - then it's $79.99.

Even without the full list of games we've already placed a pre-order - you can do the same via the official site here.