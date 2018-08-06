With the new Premier League football season about to start, Sports Interactive and Sega have announced a few details about this year's iteration of Football Manager.

FM19 is coming this November and gets a brand new look. Here's what we know about the hugely successful game so far.

No gameplay announcements have been made yet. They are usually drip fed over the coming months.

However, we do know that the logo and style is getting a major make-over this year. Gone is the nondescript manager on the front of the box, for starters.

In addition, Sega and Sports Interactive have announced that it has finally settled a long-held standoff with the German FA and Bundesliga. That means, for the first time in the series history, the German national team and Bundesliga leagues are officially licensed for the game. Huzzah!

As is the norm for the Football Manager series over the last few years, the game will be available in three forms: Football Manager 2019, Football Manager 2019 Touch and Football Manager 2019 Mobile.

All three will be available from Friday, 2 November 2018.

Football Manager 2019 will be available, as always, for PC and Mac with pre-orders now live on Steam. All pre-orders from Steam or participating retailer that carries the physical copy of the game will offer 10 per cent off the retail price up to launch day.

Those who pre-order will also gain access to the beta version of the game, to be made available two weeks ahead of launch date. And save games made in the beta's single-player mode will carry on in the full release.

Football Manager 2019 Touch is the slightly stripped down version of the game that ships with FM 2019 on PC and Mac. It will also be available for iOS and Android from their respective app stores.

Football Manager 2019 Mobile is the most streamlined version of the game, for speed of use, and will be available for iOS and Android.

Football Manager Touch 2018 was made available for Nintendo Switch earlier this year. As yet, there have been no announcements of a Switch version of the next game.

It is possible we will have to wait until 2019 for a Switch announcement, one way or another.

Prices for FM19 Touch and FM19 Mobile are yet to be revealed. The 2018 versions are available on the App Store and Google Play for £8.99 and £19.99, respectively. We expect similar prices for the new releases.

Football Manager 2019 is currently listed on Steam for £34.19 - 10 per cent off the usual £37.99 retail price.

You can check out the first trailer below...