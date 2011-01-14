Sega Dreamcast Collection landing in February

Sega has announced the release dates of its upcoming Dreamcast Collection package for Xbox 360 and PC.

The retro-collection will be available on 25 February in Europe and 3 days earlier in North America.

First announced back in December, the Dreamcast Collection includes some fan favourite titles from the sixth-generation console, which was first released back in 1999.

Games include Sonic Adventure, Crazy Taxi, Sega Bass Fishing and Space Channel 5: Part 2.

The Dreamcast Collection games are enhanced graphic versions of the original (for both Xbox 360 and PC), and there will be online leader boards for each game so you can take on your Xbox LIVE buddies.

“The Dreamcast console is still remembered as a pioneering console for online gaming”, commented Gary Knight, VP of Marketing at Sega of America and Sega Europe.

“We are delighted to be able to offer to our large community of dedicated fans a collection such as Dreamcast Collection for them to enjoy old favourites on this generation of consoles”.

No pricing details have yet been.

We're a bit disappointed not to see Shenmue or Jet Set Radio included on the collection. What are you sad to see missing? What were your favourite Dreamcast titles? Let us know using the comments below.