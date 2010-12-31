  Football Manager supremo lands OBE in New Year's Honours List

The Queen has recognised the videogames industry in the latest New Year's Honours List by awarding Miles Jacobson, the long-standing studio director of Sports Interactive, an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire).

Jacobson started at the Football Manager developer as a games tester 15 years ago and worked his way up the ladder to the lofty position he now holds. He has been instrumental in the continuing success of one the biggest selling games franchises in the world.

Under his stewardship, the company has signed sponsorship deals with AFC Wimbledon, Luton Town and Watford football clubs, and has licensed its extensive database on the world's footballers to Everton FC as part of its scouting system and "back room staff".

He is also the founding trustee of the charitable arm of the videogames industry, GamesAid.

Remarkably, Jacobson isn't the first person involved with Football Manager to be recognised for their achievements: "Whilst honoured to have been recognised in this way, it’s really further recognition for the whole team at Sports Interactive around the world, especially after Oliver and Paul Collyer, the founders of SI, received honours last year," he said.

"It is very humbling to be awarded such a prestigious accolade for doing something I enjoy so much, and one that enables me to indulge in my passion for football and videogames. I hope to be able to continue working in this fantastic creative industry for many more years to come and try to help it reach even more people."

Other prominent British citizens honoured in the 2011 List include Annie Lennox, who also receives an OBE, Martin Broughton, the chairman of British Airways, who is knighted, and World Cup final referee Howard Webb, who gets an MBE.

Who else in the videogames industry do you think deserves an official honour? Let us know in the comments below...

- Football Manager 2011 review