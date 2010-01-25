Sonic the Hedgehog rollercoaster to open at Alton Towers
|
Sonic the Hedgehog fans have a new destination to head to in the UK as Alton Towers has revealed it is to open a Sonic-themed rollercoaster and hotel room.
A new 3-year partnership deal kicks off the first time a video game character has had a "Ride and Stay" experience at the attraction.
The rollercoaster will be dubbed Sonic Spinball, and once gamers have had their fill of the ride, they can stay in the Sonic-themed hotel room.
The Sonic hotel room lets guests "live, sleep and even play the latest games from the Sonic franchise in a room dedicated to the famous Sonic video game universe".
The rollercoaster and the room will open to the public on 13 February.
PopularIn Games
- Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is now available - here's everything you need to know
- Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- The C64 Mini review: Retro console remake of Commodore's finest hour
- South Park The Fractured But Whole review: Turn-based RPG sensation, or a bit of a stinker?
- Best upcoming Nintendo Switch games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- Detroit Become Human initial review: First 2 hours play with the PS4 exclusive
- Sony PS4 review: The entry-level PlayStation 4 with HDR thrills
- Red Dead Redemption 2 release date, screens, trailers and pre-order details
- Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions: How to get Vaporeon, Flareon, Jolteon, Espeon or Umbreon
- Yes, you can buy Nintendo Labo Toy-Con replacement parts
Comments