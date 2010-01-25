  Sonic the Hedgehog rollercoaster to open at Alton Towers

Sonic the Hedgehog fans have a new destination to head to in the UK as Alton Towers has revealed it is to open a Sonic-themed rollercoaster and hotel room.



A new 3-year partnership deal kicks off the first time a video game character has had a "Ride and Stay" experience at the attraction.



The rollercoaster will be dubbed Sonic Spinball, and once gamers have had their fill of the ride, they can stay in the Sonic-themed hotel room.



The Sonic hotel room lets guests "live, sleep and even play the latest games from the Sonic franchise in a room dedicated to the famous Sonic video game universe".



The rollercoaster and the room will open to the public on 13 February.