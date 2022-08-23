(Pocket-lint) - Samsung announced made its giant 55-inch 4K curved gaming monitor, Odyssey Ark, available to preorder.

Samsung has lifted the lid on something of a beast, and we're almost certain you won't have seen a monitor quite like this before. Priced at an eye-watering $3,499.99, the company's latest Odyssey-branded curved display is presumably called the Odyssey Ark because it's roughly the size of a large wooden ship. Beyond its size, its flagship feature is that its 55-inch screen can be rotated 90 degrees to be used in portrait mode. Yes. Really.

If you choose to preorder the Odyssey Ark before Monday 12 September 2022, Samsung will give you a $200 gift card to use in its online store. Best Buy and Newegg are offering a similar deal, giving out $200 in gift card value for those who preorder. The gift cards can only be used on a separate purchase. Samsung hasn’t officially shared a release date, though Newegg said shipping will begin 12 September. Don't forget, too: If you placed a reservation for the Odyssey Ark in August, Samsung is slashing another $100 off the cost with an instant rebate when buying through the company’s online store.

In landscape, Odyssey Ark is designed to immerse you in your gaming, taking up your entire field of view to help you feel closer to the action. Samsung clearly doesn't just see it as a gaming monitor, however, with portrait mode offered to give a large surface area for multitasking. Unlike many other curved monitors, it features a 16:9 aspect ratio (not an ultrawide 32:9 ratio) and a Quantum Dot Mini LED display mounted on a height-adjustable stand.

