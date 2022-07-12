(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has joined several other big brands in creating its own "space" in Roblox. It has launched Space Tycoon on the metaverse platform.

Described as a virtual playground, Space Tycoon enables visitors to play games and build their own Samsung products to share with other "Gen Z" players.

It is set in a space station, with its own research laboratory to examine Samsung's latest products. There are three play areas- the Mining Zone to hubt for resources, the Lab for product manufacturing, and a Shop for in-game purchasing.

Products available to be built from the resources found in the MIning Zone include mobile phones, TVs and home appliances. Some of the devices can also be transformed in the game into something else, such as a bag or scooter.

The game launches in 14 languages, with new features, such as user interaction and virtual parties, to be added down the line.

"Space Tycoon is designed to be a playground where many customers can experience unlimited possibilities of virtual spaces," said Samsung executive vice president, Jinsoo Kims.

"We wanted to give our Gen Z customers a chance to experience Samsung products in a way they have never done before. We will continue to showcase content that can deliver more meaningful and entertaining digital experiences for both our current and future customers."

Writing by Rik Henderson.