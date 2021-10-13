(Pocket-lint) - Getting hold of a PlayStation 5 might still be rare as hen's teeth, but if you have Sony's mighty console then, well, chances are you've already filled up its internal hard drive with heaps of gaming goodies.

That means you'll want an SSD to expand the console's storage - a feature that took a long time after launch to be greenlit by the Japanese maker - and there aren't a huge number of options on the market right now.

Samsung, however, has just revealed its 980 Pro SSD with heatsink, which removes the need to install both drive and heatsink separately as is required by some solutions.

The 980 Pro, which is due to launch on 29 October, more than fulfils Sony's speed requirements, delivering read speeds of 7,000MB/s and write speeds of 5,100MB/s, - which is necessary to handshake with the PS5's super-fast preinstalled SSD and some of the fancy quick-loads it can deliver, such as in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

You'll have to pay for the privilege of that extra storage, however, with prices starting at $249.99 for 1TB, or $449.99 for the 2TB variant - which is almost as much as buying another PS5 all over again. The price of gaming, eh? UK and EU prices are yet to be revealed.