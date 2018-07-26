Samsung has revealed its unbreakable OLED display panel has been certified for use by an official US government agency. That means it can now appear in products from phones and tablets to in-car displays and military devices.

However, one part of the official press release caught our eye; Samsung also lists "portable game consoles" as a category of device expected to adopt the "newly developed display".

As Samsung is often employed by other companies to manufacture displays, could it know something already that we don't? Is there a Sony PS Vita replacement on the horizon? Or, considering existing rumours, will the new tech appear in the Nintendo Switch Mini?

The Switch Mini is a heavily-rumoured handheld games console with a smaller screen than the existing Nintendo Switch, but will run the same games. It is said to be the Japanese gaming giant's replacement for the 3DS and 2DS portable devices and, instead of having detachable Joy-Con controllers, will have everything built into the one device.

Analysts have also suggested it could be released in 2019, which fits with the timeline of Samsung's latest announcement.

If the console does indeed appear with the new Samsung OLED panel, it will benefit greatly from the technology. As will other devices and future smartphones.

The tech enables a display to be sturdy and unbreakable thanks to a flexible substrate and overlay window, which replace traditional glass-covered windows. This means that drops and bashes are far less likely to crack the screen.

"The fortified plastic window is especially suitable for portable electronic devices not only because of its unbreakable characteristics, but also because of its lightweight, transmissivity and hardness, which are all very similar to glass," said Samsung Display's Hojung Kim.

The screen will survive 6 feet drops with no signs of damage.