Black Friday steal: Samsung's 49-inch curved QLED gaming monitor is $350 off

(Pocket-lint) - If you are a PC gamer, prepare to drool.

Samsung makes a QLED monitor with an ultra-wide 49-inch screen and a 32:9 aspect ratio. It supposed to deliver "purer, brighter, and more lifelike colours", thanks to HDR tech and a 144hz refresh rate. The screen normally costs over a grand, but Black Friday, it's been reduced by a third on Amazon (US). That means you'll save $350, bringing your total to just $749.99. In the UK that same model is £838.

Granted, that's still a lot of money, but if you love to game on a PC or know someone who does, look no further. It's built for speed, with quantum dot technology and advanced motion blur reduction technology via its VA panel and 1ms motion picture response time. And it has a 20-step black equaliser so you can adjust any game scene to the brightness level you want. It even has a game-style OSD dashboard.

Other features include a height-adjustable stand and arena lighting at the back and more. It's basically equivalent to two 16:9 monitors side by side, though this super ultra-wide screen enables better multitasking. Forget about multi-monitor set-ups; with Samsung's CHG90 Series, there are no bezels to impede your view and a single power cable for minimal clutter.

It's worth noting that this isn't the newest model. The Samsung Odyssey G9 is the most up to date version, with a higher pixel count (5120x1440 pixels), faster refresh rate (240Hz) and more. But that's not likely to be discounted any time soon, so grab yourself a bargain.

