  GTA Chinatown Wars to include drug-dealing minigame

In a move that is sure to fan the flames of those who think video games are at the root of all the evil in the world, Rockstar has announced it will be including a drug-dealing mini-game in Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars on DS.



The mini-game will see players selling Class A drugs such as cocaine, acid and heroin, as well as weed and downers in an attempt to make some money.



"We wanted to have a drug-dealing mini-game in lots of the GTA games," said Rockstar's Dan Houser. "It works well with what GTA is, with driving around the map, and it gives you another thing to think about - another layer or piece of the puzzle to keep you motivated."



Houser also said the drugs game will "intersect" and "work with" the main storyline, although ultimately it is there to help players make a lot of money. What a good moral to the story.



You can expect to hear a lot more about Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars for Nintendo DS in the run up to it's release around Christmas.