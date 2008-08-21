  1. Home
GTA IV DLC still on track for autumn release

Microsoft has reassured GTA IV fans that the downloadable content that swayed many people to opt for the game on its platform is still on track for its original release window.

Yes, just when all things GTA were beginning to die down, expect it to all flare up again this autumn when the first episodes of DLC will be available for gamers to get their hands on.

In a statement made at Leipzig, Microsoft said:

"In autumn there will be news from Liberty City; the first episodes of GTA IV will be available for download exclusively on Xbox LIVE, underlining Xbox 360's leadership role in the field of digital entertainment."

Rumour has it that Microsoft paid Rockstar more tha £50 million for the exclusive rights to DLC, keeping Sony and the PS3 in the dark. At that price, let's hope it's worth it.

