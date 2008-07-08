  GTA IV and MGS4 drop out of chart top ten

Two big players fell out of the top ten this week - Grand Theft Auto IV after an impressive run in the top flight, and Metal Gear Solid 4, which dropped out a little quicker.

Sales data in the UK for the week ending July 5th saw Super Smash Bros. Brawl hold onto its top spot again, while Battlefield: Bad Company also retained its position at number two.

These are followed by the popular Lego Indiana Jones and a number of sports orientated games, with Wii's Big Beach Sports, Beijing 2008, Top Spin 3 and Wii Fit taking up the next four places respectively.

And while titles drop out, we inevitably see some titles make a return. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games is the first of such titles, jumping up from eleventh place last week to eighth. Wii Play climbs up three places to show its face on the chart from twelfth to ninth place, and The Bourne Conspiracy closes the chart at tenth, up five places from last week.

The UK software chart follows:

1. Super Smash Bros. Brawl

2. Battlefield: Bad Company

3. Lego Indiana Jones: Original Adventures

4. Big Beach Sports

5. Beijing 2008

6. Top Spin 3

7. Wii Fit

8. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games

9. Wii Play

10. The Bourne Conspiracy