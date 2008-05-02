  1. Home
GTA IV pokes fun at Apple

Courtesy of Dylan Unutmaz

It would seem that the authors of Grand Theft Auto IV are not fans of Apple. Either that or they just want to have a little laugh at their expense.

Screenshots from GTA IV uploaded to Flickr by Dylan Unutmaz see an embedded Apple parody in one of the internet café computers in the game.

The parody focuses around a company called "Fruit", which features pictures of Mac-esque computers and encourages its users to "Think Simple. Think Minimalism. Think Overpriced". Ouch.

But that’s not the lowest blow. A little further down, the site advertises a new phone dubbed the iFruit, which has certainly less than desirable sale points – "no buttons, no reception, no storage capacity, all ego".

True or not, it certainly made us laugh. Whether Apple sees the funny side remains to be seen.

