Guitar RockStar for your air guitar needs
Air guitar fans have a new toy to master following the launch of the Guitar RockStar from Tomy.
The new toy due out later this year, will allow you to strum to your hearts content by breaking an infrared beam.
The device, which looks like the top of a regular guitar, will allow you to rock to classic tracks from Queen to Eric Clapton, who play your own tunes.
Rock god wannabes will be able to opt for sharp or flat notes via the buttons and different notes by the fret buttons.
You'll also be able to plug in an amp or headphone to enjoy the music beyond the built-in speakers.
Available in time for the summer, it will cost £14.99.
In related guitar toy news, gamers looking to play Guitar Hero away from their games console can opt for the pocket LCD version.
Shaped like a guitar, the toy will come with the same coloured fret keys as the wireless controller and come with 10 pre-loaded songs.
- How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
- Oregon Trail is a handheld now so you can chuck it when dysentery gets you
- Best upcoming Nintendo Switch games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- What is Dragon Ball Legends and why could it be the best mobile PVP game ever?
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- What is PUBG Mobile and why is everyone talking about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds?
- Atari VCS initial review: Imagine the SNES Classic Mini and Nvidia Shield TV combined
- What is Fortnite Battle Royale? How does it work and what devices can you play it on?
- Bandai Namco 2018 mobile game line-up: Here are the trailers of Dragon Ball Legends and more
- Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom review: As irresistible as Zelda and as heavyweight as The Witcher 3
Comments