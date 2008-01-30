Guitar RockStar for your air guitar needs

Air guitar fans have a new toy to master following the launch of the Guitar RockStar from Tomy.

The new toy due out later this year, will allow you to strum to your hearts content by breaking an infrared beam.

The device, which looks like the top of a regular guitar, will allow you to rock to classic tracks from Queen to Eric Clapton, who play your own tunes.

Rock god wannabes will be able to opt for sharp or flat notes via the buttons and different notes by the fret buttons.

You'll also be able to plug in an amp or headphone to enjoy the music beyond the built-in speakers.

Available in time for the summer, it will cost £14.99.

In related guitar toy news, gamers looking to play Guitar Hero away from their games console can opt for the pocket LCD version.

Shaped like a guitar, the toy will come with the same coloured fret keys as the wireless controller and come with 10 pre-loaded songs.