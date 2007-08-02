  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Rockstar game news

Rockstar files appeal over Manhunt 2 ban in UK

|
  Rockstar files appeal over Manhunt 2 ban in UK

Following the BBFC’s ban of Manhunt 2 back on June 19, Rockstar has filed an appeal asking the Video Appeals Committee to overturn the decision.

A Rockstar spokesperson, speaking to industry games website GamesIndustry.bi, said, "Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. confirmed today that Rockstar Games has appealed the BBFC decision that prohibited the release of any version of Manhunt 2 in Britain".

According to reports, the appeals was made yesterday, just in time for the 6 week deadline that companies have to question decisions.

"Where possible we try to consider cuts or, in the case of games, modifications which remove the material which contravenes the Board’s published Guidelines. In the case of Manhunt 2 this has not been possible", commented BBFC director David Cooke just after the ban was imposed.

We can only wait and see just how willing Rockstar is to make changes, and just how willing the Video Appeals Committee is to listen as the developer presents its version of events.

PopularIn Games
  1. Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
  2. Jurassic World Alive launches: New Pokemon Go-style game brings dinosaurs to life
  3. Fallout 76 revealed ahead of E3 2018, here's the first trailer
  4. Sony plans own NES Classic Mini rival with a retro PSOne relaunch
  5. Pokemon comes to Nintendo Switch with Pokemon Quest and Pokemon: Lets Go
  1. PlayStation Days of Play sale coming, with limited edition PS4 you can win
  2. And the World Cup 2018 winner is.... according to FIFA 18 anyway
  3. How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
  4. Detroit Become Human review: Taking back control
  5. Sony PlayStation 5 specs, release date, news and rumours: Everything you need to know about PS5
Comments