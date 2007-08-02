  Rockstar files appeal over Manhunt 2 ban in UK

Following the BBFC’s ban of Manhunt 2 back on June 19, Rockstar has filed an appeal asking the Video Appeals Committee to overturn the decision.

A Rockstar spokesperson, speaking to industry games website GamesIndustry.bi, said, "Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. confirmed today that Rockstar Games has appealed the BBFC decision that prohibited the release of any version of Manhunt 2 in Britain".

According to reports, the appeals was made yesterday, just in time for the 6 week deadline that companies have to question decisions.

"Where possible we try to consider cuts or, in the case of games, modifications which remove the material which contravenes the Board’s published Guidelines. In the case of Manhunt 2 this has not been possible", commented BBFC director David Cooke just after the ban was imposed.

We can only wait and see just how willing Rockstar is to make changes, and just how willing the Video Appeals Committee is to listen as the developer presents its version of events.