(Pocket-lint) - Rockstar has taken to Twitter to address a major leak of Grand Theft Auto 6 assets and code, which hit the internet over the weekend.

It has posted a statement confirming that the leak was due to a "network intrusion" and included "early development footage" of the next GTA. It also expressed how disappointed the studio is that the hugely anticipated game was first shown in this form.

"We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorised third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto," it said.

"At this time, we do not anticipate any disruption to our live game services now any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects."

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

The best news is that, while this has been a hard time for the studio, Rockstar will continue with the game's development. It will reveal official footage and details "when it is ready".

A Message from Rockstar Games pic.twitter.com/T4Wztu8RW8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 19, 2022

"We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way. Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations," it added.

"We will update everyone again soon and, of course, will properly introduce you to this next game when it is ready. We want to thank everyone for their ongoing support through this situation."

The leak started to gain traction on Sunday 18 September, with over an hour of alleged GTA 6 footage appeared online. Take Two has been serving take down notices each time it pops up.

Details to have been revealed include the setting - Vice City - and that two main protaganists were shown, including a female playable character for the first time.

Numerous other developers and games publishers have expressed their support for Rockstar in the last few days.

Writing by Rik Henderson.