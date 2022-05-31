This is the GTA: Vice City remake we should have got

(Pocket-lint) - In 2021 we got a remaster of three classic Grand Theft Auto games - Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - but this so-called "Definitive Edition" was an unfortunate mess of bugs and disappointment.

The remaster was carried out by Grove Street Games and on release was met with generally unfavourable reviews on the various platforms it was available on.

Alas, the Definitive Edition left us and fans of the series wanting. Now a new concept trailer has shown what Grand Theft Auto: Vice City could have looked like.

The fan-made trailer shows what a proper GTA Vice City remaster could look like on modern gaming hardware like PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X/S consoles. It was created by YouTuber TeaserPlay and crafted using the Unreal Engine 5 game engine.

UE 5 has already been used to create quite a few impressive visions of what's possible with Epic Games' latest game engine. We've seen the incredible Matrix Awakens demo and other stunning views of the future of gaming. This fan-made creation shows us what GTA: Vice City could have looked like though and makes us yearn for the real thing.

TeaserPlay thought it was a good demonstration of what's possible in Unreal Engine 5:

"I used Lumen for rendering and my point in making this video was to show how powerful Unreal Engine 5 is for making sandbox games and what the remaster version of GTA Vice City should look like."

Of course, it's just a concept and not a trailer for a real upcoming games release, but it still fills us with warm happy feelings.

This view of GTA: Vice City also comes shortly after the sad news of the passing of Ray Liotta who voiced Vice City's protagonist Tommy Vercetti. But at least it's a nice homage to him.

As if this tease wasn't enough TeaserPlay also made a concept for San Andreas:

