Max Payne 1&2 Remake: Here's everything we know so far

(Pocket-lint) - Remedy Entertainment is remaking its classic Max Payne games for the current generation consoles and PC.

Developed in partnership with IP holder Rockstar, the new games will be merged into one title and, while we might not see the outcome for a year or two, it is already hotly anticipated, such is the love for the franchise.

Here's everything we know about the Max Payne remake so far.

It's early days in the development of the remade Max Payne games. Original developer Remedy approached Rockstar with an idea to create a single new game combining Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne, which Rockstar agreed to.

"We were thrilled when our long-time friends at Remedy approached us about remaking the original Max Payne games," said Rockstar founder, Sam Houser.

"We are massive fans of the work the Remedy team has created over the years, and we can’t wait to play these new versions."

The new game will be made in Remedy's own Northlight Engine - the game engine behind the studio's excellent Control and Quantum Break.

"Max Payne has always held a special place in the hearts of everyone at Remedy, and we know the millions of fans worldwide feel the same," said the developer's CEO, Tero Virtala.

"We’re hugely excited to be working with our partners at Rockstar Games once again for the chance to bring the story, action and atmosphere of the original Max Payne games back to players in new ways."

It has been confirmed that the reimagined Max Payne game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. There will be no last-gen versions.

No Nintendo Switch port been announced to date.

Max Payne was a revelation on its original release in 2001. The third-person action adventure used a superb bullet time mechanic that slowed down firefights when needed.

It also introduced us to the eponymous hero, a broken down, former NYPD officer out to avenge his murdered wife and child. The neo-noir theme continues into the second game, with Payne now tasked with taking down a mysterious cabal called the Inner Circle.

There are mystical and cultish themes throughout, with a darker tone than the subsequent Rockstar-developed Max Payne 3.

Considering it is only in the concept development phase at present, no release date has been announced.

It will be unlikely to be available until late 2023 at the earliest - more likely 2024.

There are no current plans to remaster Max Payne 3, although we'd be surprised if Rockstar itself isn't working on bringing the Xbox 360, PS3 game up to modern standards to release around the same time as the remake.

Writing by Rik Henderson.