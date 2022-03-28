(Pocket-lint) - Grand Theft Auto Online got fancy new next-gen versions on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in March 2022, and Rockstar took the opportunity to also launch a new service its named GTA Plus.

The membership programme is exclusive to those new platforms, and lets players get a range of benefits, which we've detailed in full below, so read on to find out all the key facts.

There's only one tier of membership for GTA Plus, thankfully, and it's priced at $5.99 each month. We don't yet have confirmation of how much it'll cost in the EU and UK, but we can't imagine it'll vary too much from that number when it launches on 29 March 2022.

You can't buy more than a month up-front at the moment, and it'll have recurring billing by default (which you can turn off), so this is very much a month-by-month deal.

So far, only one thing is confirmed as being a constant each month on GTA Plus - you'll get a monthly delivery of GTA$500,000 in-game to spend on whatever you like.

Apart from that the benefits will vary each month, with unique rewards for members that you can't get elsewhere, and you'll need to claim them online before the month is out to enjoy them.

To get a sense for what's on offer, here's what Rockstar says it's offering for the first ever month of GTA Plus, from its blog post about the service:

GTA$500,000 delivered automatically to your Maze Bank Account.

delivered automatically to your Maze Bank Account. The Principe Deveste Eight - along with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works upgrade for it before it is made available to purchase by the general public - plus the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries.The Auto Shop located in La Mesa, introduces an assortment of gameplay updates from Los Santos Tuners. Current Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa at no additional cost.

- along with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works upgrade for it before it is made available to purchase by the general public - plus the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries.The located in La Mesa, introduces an assortment of gameplay updates from Los Santos Tuners. Current Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa at no additional cost. Waived LS Car Meet Membership fees. Current LS Car Meet members with GTA+ will be reimbursed GTA$50,000 during this event period.

fees. Current LS Car Meet members with GTA+ will be reimbursed GTA$50,000 during this event period. Yacht owners can upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht at no additional cost.

at no additional cost. The Gussét Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts automatically added to your wardrobe.

and and automatically added to your wardrobe. The Conveyor Livery for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali.

for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali. A selection of free paints and emblems for the Auto Shop.

3X GTA$ and RP on Hao’s Special Works Race Series .

. 2X Car Meet Rep on the Street Race Series.

If you're an avid player or just a new arrival looking to get a headstart, that's a range of bonuses that could be pretty helpful, although time will tell what other benefits comes in subsequent months.

