GTA 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will be 50% off at launch

(Pocket-lint) - The next-gen version of Grand Theft Auto 5 is just days away, with a launch date of 15 March 2022, but it looks like there will be a pretty sweet deal to incentivise a purchase as soon as it comes out.

A few store listings for the game, have gone live, and they paint a pretty confusing picture.

On PlayStation, the pricing is very impressive, at £8.75 for both the story mode and GTA Online during the launch period. Rockstar does have promotional tie-ins with PlayStation, which are likely behind the advantage it has on price, and the package of both games on PS5 will be priced at £34.99 when the promotional period ends.

GTA Online on its own, by contrast, is listed at £8.99 on the Xbox Store right now, and will rise to its full-time price of £17.99 on 14 June. 

It's not yet clear what the permanent price will be for the story mode on Xbox, but it'll likely be around that same mark. That's still not a full AAA price-tag, but it's a fair whack more to pay for an upgrade of a pretty old game by now.

GTA Online will also be free for the first three months after its PS5 launch if you have PlayStation Plus, a great deal when you consider that there's no equivalent on Xbox.

As pricing schemes go, this is one of the more chaotic we can remember encountering, which isn't helped by the split between Story Mode and GTA Online for the launch, so we'll have to hope that Rockstar comes out and clearly explains what exactly its games are going to cost on a permanent basis, once various promotions end. 

