(Pocket-lint) - The disastrous launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition (still quite a mouthful months later) from a performance standpoint is slowly being fixed by updates and patches, and the latest brings a huge list of tweaks and changes.

The patch, labelled as version 1.04 in the extensive notes that you can check here, is now live across all platforms and therefore available to download and install.

Regardless of what version you're playing on you should see noticeably better performance and stability, and that'll also apply whether you're running the game in performance or quality modes on certain consoles.

The update notes are predictably granular, so you might not want to read through them all, but there are also a lot of texture changes and updates in there, many of them aimed at restoring some of the visual gags that the trilogy's upscaled resolution and smoothing had accidentally killed off.

There are also collision tweaks to make sure that you can't fall through the map or clip through hard objects as often, and each game has got some telling visual changes, like Vice City's traffic lights actually lighting up properly.

Given Rockstar issued an apology for the state of the remastered games shortly after their release, and bearing in mind that their performance didn't stop them selling in huge numbers, we'd expect this to be the latest in a line of further updates to come.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.