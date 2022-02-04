Rockstar confirms it's working on GTA 6

(Pocket-lint) - Rockstar has issued a welcome update on its plans across a few games, but the biggest headline from its community update is clear - it's working on GTA 6 right now.

The huge developer acknowledges that the "unprecedented longevity of GTA V" means that the gap between full releases in the series has stretched over the last few years, but that this is partly explained by its desire to genuinely outdo its work on the fifth game.

That bar has seemingly now been met, as it confirms that "active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway", with more news hopefully coming in the relatively near future through its official channels.

Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2022

If you were hoping for anything more concrete than that, you'll come away from the full blog post disappointed, but it's great to hear that the game is indeed incoming. Rockstar's last full game, Red Dead Redemption 2, was after all a stunning achievement, so you'd expect GTA 6 to be similarly jaw-dropping, but on next-gen technology.

We'll have to wait to hear any more about GTA 6, whether it's details on a possible setting or who you'll be able to play as, but in the meantime Rockstar's also got plenty of plans for GTA Online and confirmed that the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of GTA 5 will arrive on 15 March 2022.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.