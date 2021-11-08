(Pocket-lint) - Rockstar has shown us the first screenshots of its latest title, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, running on Nintendo Switch.

The game is looking great with it's new higher-resolution textures, while retaining the cartoonish charm of the original release. Welcome news for Switch users, who may have been curious as to how the remasters will look on hardware with a little less horsepower.

The screenshots show CJ from GTA San Andreas escaping police pursuit, the beachfront properties of Vice City, Claude from GTA III walking the streets of ChinaTown and Tommy Vercetti with Ken Rosenberg.

The Trilogy launches on November 11 2021 for Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Switch and PC via the Rockstar Games Launcher. Digital pre-orders via the Microsoft Store or Nintendo eShop allow players to begin pre-loading the game in advance of the launch. PC players have to wait until launch day to download.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will be going for £54.99 in the UK and $59.99 in the US.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to play the GTA: San Andreas portion of the game from day one, whereas the Grand Theft Auto III Definitive Edition segment will come to Playstation Now a tad later, on December 7 2021.