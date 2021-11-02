Red Dead Redemption Remastered rumored to be in development

(Pocket-lint) - French media outlet Rockstar Magazine claims Red Dead Redemption Remastered is in the early stages of development. A translation by Dark Side of Gaming states that the remaster would be in the same vein as the upcoming Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition.

If it proves to be true, this would mean the remaster maintains the classic look and feel of the original Red Dead Redemption; While upgrading the lighting, textures, draw-distances and bringing the controls in line with Red Dead Redemption 2.

Red Dead Redemption is unlikely to need as much work as the titles included in the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy remaster, with it being a generation newer, but those who got into the franchise with Red Dead Redemption 2 will certainly appreciate the overhaul. Especially when played on a 4K TV.

In May, parent company Take-Two Interactive said it had three unannounced remasters in the works, so the rumour seems like it could hold credence. It was assumed these three titles were the games comprising the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy, but time will tell if Rockstar is counting that as a single remaster.

There were no specific platforms mentioned, but if recent releases are anything to go by, we'd expect to see the remaster hit PCs and current generation consoles.