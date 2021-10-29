(Pocket-lint) - Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is being tidied and remastered for modern consoles as part of the Definitive Edition collection coming on 7 December. But that's not all, it has emerged that it is also being converted to run in virtual reality.

Announced as part of the Facebook Connect keynote shenanigans, it is in development for the Meta Quest 2 headset (formerly known as Oculus Quest 2).

A post on the Oculus blog claims that it is a project that has been "many years in the making" and that we'll hopefully find out more about it "soon". Apart from that though, little else is shared or known.

We don't yet know whether the VR version of game will be truncated or whether it will feature the entirety of the original. There are perhaps some elemenets that wouldn't work well in VR, for example.

Control systems would have to be completely changed - something the anniversary trilogy collection is also promising.

That will have new control systems, more akin to the one in GTA V. Combat, especially, will be improved we have heard.

If you cannot wait for San Andreas to hit VR, GTA - The Trilogy: Definitive Edition will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch soon. It'll also be released on iOS and Android in the new year.

