Dr Dre reportedly making music for GTA 6

(Pocket-lint) - We love hearing news about games through somewhat unusual sources, and direct from the mouth of Snoop Dogg is definitely one you can file in that category.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Snoop dropped the bomb that he's heard from Dr Dre that the latter is working on music either to be released through or feature on a new Grand Theft Auto game.

Now, that's something you should take with a healthy pinch of salt, because while it might be confirmation that Rockstar is working on an ambitious soundtrack to eventually pair with the long-awaited next instalment in its series, it could have other explanations too.

For one thing, the rude health of GTA Online means it could be part of a planned expansion for the online game, while the imminent release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition means Rockstar could even be planning to add new music to its older games.

We're still under the impression that any concrete release for GTA 6 is multiple years away at least, after all, so if Dre is indeed making music for that game he'd better be okay with a long wait before anyone can actually hear it.