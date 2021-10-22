(Pocket-lint) - Rockstar hasn't waited long to give us more details on its remastered trilogy of Grand Theft Auto games - firstly confirming that the package will release digitally on 11 November 2021, and then giving us a bunch of gameplay footage to sink our teeth into.

A big update to the trilogy's official website also confirms that it'll cost £55 or $60, as well as detailing some of the enhancements that are coming to all three games in the bundle. An apparently limited physical release will follow on 7 December.

Best of all, San Andreas - The Definitive Edition will hit Xbox Game Pass on release, while GTA III – The Definitive Edition will be arriving on PlayStation Now, giving gamers on both sides of the aisle a chance to try the remasters out.

Massive upgrades to resolution and textures are immediately obvious from the trailer, as are new character models that do their best to reflect the slightly cartoonish graphics that the original games employed (getting more realistic as they went).

Rockstar says all three games now enjoy modern control schemes in the vein of GTA V, with better targeting and gunplay, along with better mini-maps and weapon selection wheels. Every element of the games' visuals has been overhauled, right down to weather effects and all-new lighting.

You'll get more detail in the environment and way longer draw distances. On PC this'll be aided by Nvidia's DLSS tech, while on PS5 or Xbox Series X the games will target 4K resolution at 60 frames per second for smooth and crisp gameplay.

It's certainly a mind-twister seeing the games in motion, looking new yet familiar, but exactly how well the art styles blend with modern gameplay will remain to be seen once we can get our hands on them.

