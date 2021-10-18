(Pocket-lint) - Rockstar may have confirmed that it will release a collection of GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch, but it's yet to reveal any of the enhancements players will experience. Officially, that is.

According to Rockstar Intel, an article was found on the developer's own support pages that revealed some key details about the remasters. It was soon taken down again, so is likely to have been posted early in error.

The now-deleted text stated the trilogy will feature "brilliant new lighting", "environmental upgrades", "high-resolution textures", and "increase draw distances".

In addition, the control system will be renewed to match GTA V, including the combat targeting system.

These are fairly significant improvements and will ensure the classic games are fit for a new generation of consoles and computers.

There's no word yet on when the GTA - The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition will release, but we have previously heard "later this year".

The collection will also be available for iOS and Android in 2022.

Rockstar is currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto III.

Now all we have to do is convince it to remaster and rerelease the original top-down GTAs that started the whole shebang.