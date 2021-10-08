(Pocket-lint) - After months of rumours, Rockstar has officially confirmed a remaster collection containing Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City and San Andreas.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is "coming soon" and has been created to celebrate the 20th anniversary of GTA 3.

Later this month marks a very special anniversary for Rockstar Games: 20 years since the original release of Grand Theft Auto III. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 8, 2021

It will be available later this year for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch (as below).

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is coming to #NintendoSwitch later this year! pic.twitter.com/AKZQsBbE8f — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) October 8, 2021

It will also be available on mobile (iOS and Android) from early 2022.

Previously, rumours suggested that the three classic games will be "heavily modded" for their release on modern consoles.

Speculation also pointed to Rockstar Dundee as having done the heavy lifting on the remasters, and that the collection was originally meant to be a free bonus for those purchasing Grand Theft Auto V on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S.

However, the end result was so good it was decided to release it standalone.

Hopefully, should this go well, we'll get remastered Liberty City and Vice City Stories sometime in the near future too. Even better would be GTA 1 & 2, plus GTA London. Now there would be a thing.