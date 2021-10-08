Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Rockstar confirms Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
(Pocket-lint) - After months of rumours, Rockstar has officially confirmed a remaster collection containing Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City and San Andreas.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is "coming soon" and has been created to celebrate the 20th anniversary of GTA 3.

It will be available later this year for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch (as below).

It will also be available on mobile (iOS and Android) from early 2022.

Previously, rumours suggested that the three classic games will be "heavily modded" for their release on modern consoles.

Speculation also pointed to Rockstar Dundee as having done the heavy lifting on the remasters, and that the collection was originally meant to be a free bonus for those purchasing Grand Theft Auto V on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S.

However, the end result was so good it was decided to release it standalone.

Hopefully, should this go well, we'll get remastered Liberty City and Vice City Stories sometime in the near future too. Even better would be GTA 1 & 2, plus GTA London. Now there would be a thing.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 8 October 2021.
