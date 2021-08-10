GTA 5 will run at 4K, 60FPS on PS5

(Pocket-lint) - We've known for quite a while that Grand Theft Auto V is coming to next-gen. Rockstar's all-conquering money printer of a game just won't stop selling copies, even years after it first released, and the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will mark the third console generation it'll have appeared on.
Now, though, we've got our first mostly-concrete glimpse of what sort of upgrades the new versions will bring from a technical side, rather than simply making assumptions about what new hardware could have Rockstar's game looking like.
The German-language PlayStation blog has uploaded a preview piece about games coming to PlayStation in the coming months, and in amongst the titles we already knew a bunch about there's a paragraph about GTA 5 Expanded And Enhanced Edition.
It says (in German, of course), that the game will run at 60FPS in native 4K resolution, which is a great bar for it to clear, albeit we don't know whether it'll have improved detail and draw distances to go with those settings.
It also confirms again that the game will release on 11 November 2021, so there's not too long to go before it comes out again. It could represent a great chance for players to enjoy its story again, given how long it's been since its first release.