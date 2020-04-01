Rockstar pledges 5 per cent of revenues to COVID-19 relief

Rockstar Games will donate 5 per cent of all revenues earned in-game across Red Dead Online and GTA Online to COVID-19 relief efforts.

Starting today and running to the end of May, the cash accrued will be used to help local communities and businesses in "North America, UK, India and beyond" during the crisis.

"As our teams navigate these difficult times, we see our local communities... being deeply affected," it said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"Small businesses have closed their doors, and communities who rely on government-provided support that they cannot access are struggling. The road ahead will be challenging, and we want to help where we can."

Rockstar Games and COVID-19 Relief pic.twitter.com/9j6NrtcrFN — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) April 1, 2020

Rockstar is currently said to be worth $4 billion (£3.24 billion) net. It is not known exactly home much the company makes from micro-transactions in its two largest, most enduring games, but it is thought to be in the millions.

Even 5 per cent of its earnings, therefore, will be a massive, important sum that will undoubtedly aid relief efforts.

Fans of Red Dead Online and GTA Online can also rest safe in the knowledge that, while they play the games they love, any money they spent will also be helping others too. Nice one Rockstar.