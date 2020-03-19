It's been a long time since the original L.A. Noire released, approximately nine years in fact. Since then we've had a few remastered versions (including one for Nintendo Switch) and even a cut-down, first-person styled VR version but not heard much about a sequel.
That might be about to change though as Reddit users have found potential clues suggesting that the sequel might be in the works.
While listening to some tunes on YouTube, one user accidentally stumbled across a video uploaded by Warner Chappell Music as a topic page. That video had a description that read:
"Provided to YouTube by Take-Two Interactive Break My Stride - Matthew Wilder The Music of L.A Noire Part Two 2020 Warner Chappell Music. Released on: 2020-03-13 Auto-generated by YouTube."
The video has since been taken down and the channel removed too, but listeners noticed a few gems before it went missing. Firstly the song was introduced by a DJ who mentioned the name of the radio station as being K.T.I Radio - a station that appeared in the first game.
Secondly, the songs heard on that channel were Break My Stride and I Love New York, two tunes made in the late seventies/early eighties. This might suggest a new era for the sequel and something very different for the future outing.
Of course, this is all speculation for now and we'll be waiting a while before we get official word on the sequel. Rockstar is renowned for being tight-lipped on such things after all.