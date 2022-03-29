Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Rockstar game news

Grand Theft Auto 6: Everything you need to know about GTA 6

Author image, Contributing editor ·  Updated 
Rockstar Grand Theft Auto 6: Everything you need to know about GTA 6
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - It feels like only yesterday that Rockstar Games was releasing its critically-acclaimed Red Dead Redemption 2, letting us loose into a massive frontier world of bandits and shoot-outs. It surely can't have been that long beforehand when it set loose the insanely successful Grand Theft Auto 5, can it? 

Well, it very much can, actually. GTA 5 may have since been re-released to lengthen its lifespan, but it originally came out in 2013. A lot has changed since then, and with a new generation of consoles finally released, comprised of the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, and we now know for sure that another game in Rockstar's most famous franchise could be on its way. 

We've gathered everything we know about Grand Theft Auto 6 right here for your delectation - let's get down to it. 

GTA 6 release date

Starting with possible release dates, it's worth giving you a bit of background. While GTA 5 was released in 2013, Rockstar couldn't immediately turn its full attention to developing a sequel. It apparently did start work on GTA 6 in 2014, but meanwhile had the small matter of Red Dead Redemption 2 to make, let alone the PC, PS4 and Xbox One versions of GTA 5, and the PC and Google Stadia versions of Red Dead Redemption 2. 

All of those take work, but are now out of the way, and Rockstar has finally broken cover to announce that it is indeed working on GTA 6, and that while it hasn't got anything to share right now, more news will come in due course.

It's great to know what we all suspected, then - there will be a sixth GTA game, and it's already in full development. Just don't get your hopes raised too high that it'll appear soon. 

RockstarGrand Theft Auto 6 Release date formats and everything you need to know image 2

GTA 6 platforms 

Probably the other key detail contained in that first big leak around GTA 6 concerned the platforms it's likely to release on. Obviously, GTA 5 came out toward the tail end of a console generation, releasing on the PS3 and Xbox 360, then being re-released with better performance and graphics on the next set of consoles.

Apparently, that pattern won't be repeated with GTA 6, though. The leak suggests that the game will be exclusive to the Playstation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X and S.

Given that those consoles will have been out for at least a couple of years upon release, that's entirely credible. 

However, given that Red Dead Redemption 2 took a lot less time to come to PC players than GTA 5 did years ago, it would be slightly surprising if GTA 6 doesn't also make its way to PC within a year of release. 

GTA 6 gameplay

Waiting for details on a new GTA game generally involves one major area of speculation - where will it be set? While characters and storylines are just as subject to interesting details, there's something about GTA's setting that feels like the most pivotal choice Rockstar has to make. Whether it's Liberty City, Los Santos or another metropolitan area, the playground in which players will run riot is a big question mark hanging over the game. 

At the moment this is where speculation is focused, with GTA Online players at one point becoming convinced that GTA 6 will take place in Vice City, GTA 3's much-loved, neon-soaked alternative version of Miami. The reasoning behind this? GTA Online's racing DLC, Open Wheels, has a race circuit that looks suspiciously like the outline of a map that would include Miami, as well as a chunk of Mexico. The outline does look fairly clear, as you can see in the image below, but obviously Rockstar is keeping its own counsel at this stage. 

Tenet007Grand Theft Auto 6 Release Date Platforms And Everything You Need To Know image 1

This idea had a little bit more detail added to it by an alleged leak, which purportedly came via the friend of a disgruntled ex-Rockstar employee. If the information is to be believed, the game will be set in Florida, and have a map bigger than GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 combined, covering three cities including Vice City. Players will apparently be able to control four different protagonists, expanding on GTA 5's three main characters.

u/yctr on Redditgrand theft auto 6 release date platforms and everything you need to know photo 4

Another map leak appears to show more of the whole map, along with a section that fans are speculating could be based on the Kennedy Space Centre, based on its layout. However, as usual there isn't much to validate this as real information.

More intel comes from a Reddit poster that has collated various leaked images together to create a concept of what the map might look like. It's expansive and features a huge ocean - such an empty space that we're pretty sceptical that it'll end up being real, unless Rockstar is taking the series in a very new, nautical direction. 

Now fresh rumours have circulated that the game's character roster will include a female playable character for the first time in the series, something that's long overdue in our minds. The info comes courtesy of Tom Henderson, a longtime leaker who's made accurate claims in the past. 

5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone
5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

This is a gaming phone that's been designed from the ground up for the absolute best performance possible.

There have also been suggestions elsewhere that Liberty City (from GTA III), San Andreas (from GTA: San Andreas, natch), and the Midwest could feature, or maybe even all of the above for different sections. A rumour in March 2022 has also suggested that the game will be split across different time periods, more than just for short episodes like GTA 5's prologue.

Regardless, expect the game to push the boundaries of what the new hardware from Sony and Microsoft is capable of. There's no guarantee that the game world will be bigger and more detailed than the map from GTA 5, but that's certainly how things seem to be trending. 

RockstarGrand Theft Auto 6 Release Date Platforms And Everything You Need To Know image 1

GTA 6 story

The main story of each GTA game so far has involved criminality, as a rule, but the exact flavour is always up for change. A crucial bit of information when it comes to GTA 6's narrative is that Rockstar's co-founder, Dan Houser, left the studio in March 2020. 

That means that one of the studio's key tastemakers and writers has departed, someone who, together with his brother Sam, has shaped the franchise's tone from the very beginning. 

Now, on the one hand, given the likely timing of the game there's a good chance that Dan Houser was able to have solid input and impact on the script and story before his departure. On the other, if he was on his way out it's very possible that he wasn't nearly so involved. That means we could be in for a change of voice for GTA 6, something that was indicated by reports that the story was rebooted after Houser left, which surfaced in November 2021.

Exactly how that would manifest is hard to guess at, but it's an interesting development for Rockstar, that's for sure. Another recent rumour was started by an old patent filed by Rockstar in 2017:

It sure sounds credible that Rockstar could be looking to tell a story that involves gentrification and the creep of capitalism - fertile ground for some fairly easy satire, dare we say it? A changing city that responds to the players actions in the story, though, is a pretty compelling idea. 

The latest tidbit to surface about the game's story relates to its setting in time. Since people are speculating that it could return to Vice City, there have been questions over whether the game will be set in the 1980's again. According to prolific leaker Tom Henderson, though, it'll be a modern-day title like GTA V.

Henderson has been proven right a fair few times in the past, so this is an interesting development for sure. We'll keep adding more details to this round-up as and when new information comes out or actual announcements are made, so be sure to keep checking back. 

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.
Recommended for you
What is GTA Plus and how much does it cost? Grand Theft Auto Online subscription explained
What is GTA Plus and how much does it cost? Grand Theft Auto Online subscription explained By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Sony unveils its new PlayStation Plus offerings, three tiers coming
Sony unveils its new PlayStation Plus offerings, three tiers coming By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Apple rumored to be exploring the idea of a game console - and it could be in the form of Apple TV
Apple rumored to be exploring the idea of a game console - and it could be in the form of Apple TV By Conor Allison ·
Grand Theft Auto 6: Everything you need to know about GTA 6
Grand Theft Auto 6: Everything you need to know about GTA 6 By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Xbox free Games with Gold for April 2022: Another Sight and more
Xbox free Games with Gold for April 2022: Another Sight and more By Rik Henderson ·
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is finally here and it's a powerhouse
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is finally here and it's a powerhouse By Adrian Willings ·