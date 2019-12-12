With Red Dead Redemption 2 PC and Stadia versions now out there, Rockstar's full attention is reportedly on the next instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series.

GTA 6 is said to have been in development since 2014 - which makes sense considering GTA V first came out the year before - and is now priority for the studio. And that means the purported leaks will roll. Oh yes.

So, with that in mind, we already have one in the bag.

An alleged Rockstar "tester", who claims to be working on the much-anticipated sequel, posted some details on Pastebin - which were discovered and written about by Dutch website TechTastic.

The details stated in the anonymously posted information are yet to be corroborated (and unlikely to be), plus it must be pointed out that leaks appearing on Pastebin have a checkered past, so this could just turn out to be a hoax. But, if that still hasn't put you off, the source did mention a release window and console exclusivity.

According to the post, GTA 6 will be released in late 2020 or 2021. We favour the latter, with an announcement a year ahead.

It will also be exclusive to the next-generation consoles: PlayStation 5 and Project Scarlett.

Neither of those details are unconvincing. Although another sentence in the post is a little concerning: "It will feature 8K upscaling with ray tracing."

We would bet the house on neither console outputting 8K visuals at launch, even if they are capable. For a start, nobody will make use of them as there are only a handful of 8K TVs available and not many (to our knowledge) planned for 2020. Ray tracing? Yes. 8K? Not on your nelly.

The Pastebin document also mentions that the game will take place over four locations: San Andreas, the Mid West, Liberty City and Wade, a region of Vice City. Which would be nice if it turns out to be genuine.

Until then though, we'll use that information as a wishlist rather than actual fact. And keep it next to our salt shaker.