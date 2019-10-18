Rockstar has released a jaw-dropping trailer to show some of the enhancements coming with the PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2.

You can find the trailer above, which runs in 4K 60fps if you have a capable PC - much like the game itself when it launches on 5 November. And, as you can see from the sprawling vistas and superb lighting, it is a step above the PS4 and Xbox One versions - even the Xbox One X edition.

Rockstar claims that its graphical enhancements include "increased draw distances, improved shadows and lighting", plus "new grass and fur textures".

There will be gameplay enhancements too. For example, there will be extra content for the story mode, we are told.

Red Dead Redemption 2 will also be available on Google's cloud gaming platform Stadia after its launch on 19 November.

It should have all the enhancements detailed above, although will be limited to your internet bandwidth, device and Stadia subscription on whether you get the full graphical experience.

PC owners can still get the studio's offer of two free games when pre-ordering Red Dead 2 through the Rockstar Games Launcher.

Order it before 22 October and you can choose two classics to download free. Choices on offer are GTA III, GTA: Vice City, GTA: San Andreas, Bully: Scholarship Edition, L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition, and Max Payne 3: The Complete Edition.