Rockstar has announced the release date of Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC. It will be available from Fireworks Day, Tuesday 5 November 2019.

What's more, the PC version will come with some added bonuses, including graphical and technical enhancements, plus new bounty hunting missions, gang hideouts and weapons.

"We're proud to announce that Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to PC on 5 November, with special bonuses available to players who pre-purchase through the Rockstar Games Launcher starting 9 October," the studio wrote on its blog.

As well as in-game bonuses, PC gamers who pre-order from the Rockstar launcher before 22 October can choose two Rockstar classics to download free. Choices on offer are GTA III, GTA: Vice City, GTA: San Andreas, Bully: Scholarship Edition, L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition, and Max Payne 3: The Complete Edition.

Of course, GTA: San Andreas is still available as a free game if you download, install and sign into the Rockstar launcher by 8 October. That means you can end up with three free games in total.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was originally released on 26 October 2018, for Xbox One and PS4. It became an instant classic and is on the shortlist for this year's Pocket-lint Awards.

The PC version will become the first Read Dead game on the platform as the original Redemption was only ever released on console.