Rockstar releases its own PC games launcher: Grab GTA San Andreas for free to celebrate

Rockstar is following the likes of Blizzard, EA, Ubisoft and others, to release its own games launcher for PC gamers.

This new launcher, of course, doubles as a store where you can buy Rockstar games that will hopefully in the near future include Red Dead Redemption 2.

If you already have a Rockstar Social Club account then you'll find any games you already own automatically in your library.

It's also worth noting that, that for a limited time, when you first download the Rockstar Launcher you'll get free access to the classic Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Rockstar also says that the launcher supports cloud saves, automatic updates and news directly from the company as well.

We are hoping this push means Rockstar is readying to release RDR 2 soon. After all, selling directly on its own platform should mean more revenue, so it makes sense.

We shaking our heads a bit wondering whether we really need yet another launcher to open before we can play our games. What do you think?

We're certainly looking forward to seeing what GOG Galaxy 2.0 can do to combat this problem in the near future. That system promises to combine all your launchers and libraries into one place to make life easier. Though it's only in beta at the moment, so we might have a while to wait.