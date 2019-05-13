Red Dead Redemption 2 coming to PC, new evidence found

Rockstar is still working on a PC version of the superb Red Dead Redemption 2. At least, that's what the LinkedIn profile of a former employee revealed.

Physics programmer Nan Ma listed the game as one of those he worked on, with the formats shown as PS4, Xbox One and, notably, PC.

That part of his resume has now been deleted, but not before Reddit user bongos_mangos managed to grab a screenshot.

This is actually the second time a reference to a PC version of Red Dead 2 has popped up on LinkedIn. Another former Rockstar employee accidentally posted that he worked on the game on his page, with the same formats listed.

However, while the evidence is now mounting up as to a Windows version in development, there is still no sign of it on the horizon and Rockstar is traditionally tight-lipped about future releases.

It rarely talks about projects until they are imminent. That could mean the Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC will be available soon or next year, we really don't know right now.

We do have a pretty good idea it is coming though, thanks to the studio's former staff members and their online CVs.