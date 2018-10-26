Red Dead Redemption 2 is finally available for PS4 and Xbox One and players are already going to town with one of the game modes.

They are taking and posting stunning in-game images using the Photo Mode and you can see some of the best so far below.

As with former Rockstar games, you have access to a camera tool and can take pictures of pretty much anything you want. And there are editing tools in the game to make them look like more than just a screenshot.

There are handheld and self portrait (selfie) modes, which offer a few options - the latter of which enabling you to change the pose or facial expressions before saving.

Players have been using them since receiving the game and here are some of our favourite efforts. They show what an amazing and stunning game world Rockstar has created.

Just click or swipe through the gallery above to see some of the selfies and vistas we've chosen. As people get further into the game, we'll update with later images so come back often.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now for PS4 and Xbox One, on digital download and disc. You can find the latest prices on Amazon UK here or Amazon US.